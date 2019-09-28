Beck Mack & Oliver Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD); Regency Ctrs (REG) Market Value Declined While Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.74 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 132,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5.41 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.90M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 122,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.40 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,106 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 34,652 shares to 109,489 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 39,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Global Corp.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53M for 17.80 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

