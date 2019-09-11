Beck Mack & Oliver Upped Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $8.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 244% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 311,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 439,299 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 127,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 68.66 million shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 2.83 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,265 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,750 shares to 90,963 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group by 41,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

