Beck Mack & Oliver Upped Its Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $419,640 as Share Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined While West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $180.32. About 1.21M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 21,647 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (NYSE:AXS) by 32,154 shares to 152,452 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Totl Stock Mk Etf (VTI) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,865 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10,438 shares to 79,722 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,914 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.