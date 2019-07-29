Beck Mack & Oliver Has Increased Its Holding in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by $10.18 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While Camden Asset Management LP Raised Its Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 678,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.32M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.32 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homefed Corp (HOFD) by 48,682 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $50.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group by 41,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 42.78M shares, valued at $43.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.