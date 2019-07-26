Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Holding in Radnet Com (RDNT) by $1.79 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Declined While Motco Has Cut Position by $466,128

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 149,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 538,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 69,695 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Motco decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 71,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.48B market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 3,000 shares. 3,493 were accumulated by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,605 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). South State holds 45,660 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,129 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 0.18% or 164,158 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 559,787 shares. California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Artemis Invest Llp has 0.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 317,629 shares. Addison holds 0.24% or 3,825 shares. F&V Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3.86% or 81,223 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.79% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.59M shares. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 10,224 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 66,633 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Inv.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB) by 2,641 shares to 238,598 shares, valued at $47.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homefed Corp (HOFD) by 48,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

