Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Markel Com (MKL) Stake By $12.43 Million; Medifast, Inc. (MED) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Markel Corp Com (MKL) stake by 17.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 12,479 shares as Markel Corp Com (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 58,926 shares with $58.70M value, down from 71,405 last quarter. Markel Corp Com now has $15.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.24. About 22,752 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. See Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $130.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $211 New Target: $216 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $249 Maintain

The stock decreased 7.18% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.47M shares traded or 482.58% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.11% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 16,443 shares. Moreover, Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 187,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 56,805 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.02% stake. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 3,812 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 17,900 shares. Hoplite Cap Management L P holds 262,260 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 66,703 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co owns 8,686 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Andra Ap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.1% or 118,843 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0% or 1,097 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 392 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated accumulated 3,621 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 8,798 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 343 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 645 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.06% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,429 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 12 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. On Thursday, March 7 Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 200 shares. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300. $105,535 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 4.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,000 shares to 3,427 valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 136,274 shares and now owns 3.48M shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was raised too.