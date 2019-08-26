Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Increased By $318,320 Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 2,768 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 20,890 shares with $2.42M value, up from 18,122 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $83.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 193.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 8,038 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 630,130 shares with $63.79 million value, down from 638,168 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $339.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 5,152 shares to 39,951 valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,526 shares and now owns 135,639 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) stake by 3,491 shares to 512,610 valued at $78.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) stake by 449,857 shares and now owns 6.87 million shares. Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.