Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Stake by $1.96 Million; Market Value Rose; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increases Stake in Ugi New (UGI)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 11,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 733,417 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.82M, up from 722,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 241,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.08M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of QBE Legacy U.S. Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2016. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monument Re Acquires Portfolio From Alpha Insurance S.A. – Business Wire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Pnc Fin Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,688 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 8,715 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 4,968 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 325 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 12,325 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 49,857 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 600 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 307 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 19 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,300 shares to 4,903 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 41,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 114,578 shares to 12,161 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 264,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,209 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,694 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 5,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sir Management Limited Partnership reported 10,511 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hartford Fin invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cornerstone Incorporated has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 392 shares. Argyle Management invested in 26,650 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,625 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,928 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 7.11 million shares. 492,642 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 6,610 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,887 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gam Ag reported 0.04% stake. 44,042 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.