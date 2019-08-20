Beck Mack & Oliver Has Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $12.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 1.39M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 514,433 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited invested 6.43% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 55,366 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Asset Limited holds 18,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 613 shares. 12,532 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Cadence Mngmt Limited Company holds 11,164 shares. Westpac reported 11,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0% stake. Proshare Ltd Com accumulated 112,147 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Corp stated it has 250 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,435 shares to 186,251 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,276 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank Of So Dak reported 9,070 shares stake. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 369 shares. Carroll Fincl has 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Electron Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.2% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1,181 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 2 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 24,115 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Capital Int Ca reported 13,159 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Permanens Cap LP invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 4,900 were reported by Cna Fincl Corporation. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 0% stake.

