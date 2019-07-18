Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Its Stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by $10.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Markel Has Lifted Stake in American Express (AXP) by $654,000

Markel Corp increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85M, up from 386,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.75. About 577,359 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 678,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.32 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 5.47 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares to 58,926 shares, valued at $58.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,963 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

