Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Loews Has Raised Its Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 6.86M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $515.73. About 316,387 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,461 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highstreet Asset Management owns 7,583 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 30,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 20 shares. Blackrock holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 55.15M shares. New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan Co stated it has 18,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 33,645 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.2% or 3.52 million shares. The New York-based Altfest L J & has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc holds 730,725 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% or 29,784 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 144,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 17,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,137 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Incorporated reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 261,612 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 85,066 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,546 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 9,000 shares. Goelzer Inv reported 0.03% stake. 770 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc owns 710 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hl Finance Ser Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5,966 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 3,918 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 18,822 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (NYSE:APO) by 94,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).