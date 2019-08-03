Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Its Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Holding by $470,699; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $386,950 as Stock Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 205,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Webster Bancorp N A invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Woodstock Corp has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rockland accumulated 5,200 shares. 78,865 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Jennison Ltd Liability Company holds 4.39 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.24% or 1.81 million shares. Clark Capital Management Gp invested in 9,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 229,837 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Serv Inc has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Interstate Bankshares invested in 77,209 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management invested in 0.36% or 5,269 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,590 shares. Axa holds 0.18% or 423,759 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd owns 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 377,535 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 165,151 shares to 14,525 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,926 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).