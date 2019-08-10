Beck Mack & Oliver Has Upped Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Holding by $1.12 Million; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Value Rose While Geode Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.97 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 94,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.92 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 786,021 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.57M shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 23,201 shares to 388,427 shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,399 are held by Stephens Ar. Cwm Limited Co reported 0% stake. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 338 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,215 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 45,533 shares. Ls Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 86,716 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage owns 10,900 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 4,977 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 2,882 are held by Brinker. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 61,032 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% or 565,419 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 29,080 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 279,018 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $438,100 activity. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N. On Friday, June 7 the insider Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E. Foran Joseph Wm also bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. The insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 3,246 shares to 357,140 shares, valued at $122.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Totl Stock Mk Etf (VTI) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,865 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).