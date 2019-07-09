Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted By $470,000 Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding; Last Week TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Johnson Rice downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3.5 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) latest ratings:

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 140.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 2,000 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 3,427 shares with $807,000 value, up from 1,427 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $279.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $273.27. About 1.32M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 18 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $27400 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight”. Susquehanna maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. The insider McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns stated it has 4,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,555 shares. Somerset Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 187 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership owns 288,421 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 917,319 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp owns 84,422 shares for 9.26% of their portfolio. 825 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp. 16,620 were reported by Monetary Management Inc. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 661,838 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company holds 1.09% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Management Inc Tx invested in 174,040 shares or 9.5% of the stock. First Manhattan Company reported 10,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Partners stated it has 1,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd invested 4.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,450 shares to 379,816 valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,903 shares and now owns 234,584 shares. Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 621,887 shares. Citigroup holds 80,610 shares. Prudential reported 204,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 222,250 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 38,794 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 159,963 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 48,686 shares. 35,028 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Adirondack Rech Mgmt Inc holds 0.96% or 657,388 shares in its portfolio. 193,925 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Huber Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,880 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 239 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1.37 million shares.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $206.62 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 155,018 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 20% INTEREST I; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – HAS SIGNED A FIRST BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY