Beck Mack & Oliver Increases Holding in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR); Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Popular (BPOP) Stake by $5.26 Million as Shares Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 101,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 328,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, down from 429,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 250,575 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.78 million shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matador Reources (MTDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Commences Registered Exchange Offer for Previously Issued 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.21 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 27,700 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 9,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 69,564 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 56,150 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 152,138 shares. Td Asset Management has 21,240 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 24,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 168,425 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 18,822 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (NYSE:APO) by 94,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $438,100 activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Hairford Matthew V bought $17,340. On Monday, August 5 the insider Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400. The insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000. The insider Lancaster David E bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 10,344 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 19,102 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0% or 5,010 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 31,843 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1,915 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 479,947 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.02% or 8,833 shares. 151 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.79% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Kames Public Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 29,366 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 428,933 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Raffles LP holds 252,400 shares or 14.39% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22,025 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 246,470 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 201,903 shares to 617,251 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 51,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.