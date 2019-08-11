Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Its Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake; INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (INNV) Shorts Raised By 73.33%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 15,379 shares as Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 170,231 shares with $15.32 million value, down from 185,610 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New Com New now has $65.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. INNV’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s short sellers to cover INNV’s short positions. The stock increased 11.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 3,556 shares traded. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 13,935 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,284 shares. 190,290 are owned by Calamos Advisors Lc. Davenport Lc owns 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 111,141 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.27% or 467,745 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 2.84 million shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 1.55M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Guardian Advisors Lp holds 1.24% or 104,112 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.26% or 161,656 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Epoch Investment Partners has invested 1.36% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Ocean invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 175,330 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 0.50% above currents $89.75 stock price. Duke Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) stake by 3,491 shares to 512,610 valued at $78.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) stake by 38,552 shares and now owns 105,292 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C was raised too.