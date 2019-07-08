Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Position by $16.58 Million as Share Price Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $465.47. About 138,587 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.12M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 2.47 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Bucs launch probe after GM threatened with murder-scene tweet; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hartford Mgmt Co holds 0.11% or 8,813 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,892 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,565 shares. Stifel reported 92,540 shares stake. Tru Advsr has 0.33% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 640 shares. 521 are owned by Pinnacle. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 499 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 502 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt accumulated 246,994 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 23,491 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,454 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 100 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com by 7,600 shares to 221,694 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Mourns the Death of Lead Director John M. Stropki – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Trades Higher On Wells Fargo Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Cadillac Supported Detroit’s First-Ever PGA Tournament – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Motors Stock Lost 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ram tough: FCA turns up the heat on GM and Ford in US truck sales war – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the Crazy-High Ford and GM Dividends May Hold Up in the Next Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 33,724 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs invested 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). International Grp invested in 0.06% or 441,223 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 366 shares. 35,983 were reported by Ami Invest. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 272,148 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc invested in 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,064 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Company owns 171,263 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,707 shares. Twin Capital Management owns 237,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Limited Co has invested 0.89% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kempner Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 163,756 shares.