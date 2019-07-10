Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $507,300; Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (ENIA) Shorts Increased By 14.55%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 25.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 285 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 835 shares with $1.49M value, down from 1,120 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $978.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed

Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:ENIA) had an increase of 14.55% in short interest. ENIA’s SI was 3.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.55% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 807,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:ENIA)’s short sellers to cover ENIA’s short positions. The SI to Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.61%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 567,839 shares traded. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ENIA News: 19/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Enel Americas Proposes To Buy Eletropaulo; 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q REV. $2.61B, EST. $2.75B; 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q NET INCOME $221.3M, EST. $273.5M (2 EST.); 28/04/2018 – Enel Américas Announces the Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q EBITDA $820M

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company has market cap of $9.67 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 136,274 shares to 3.48 million valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C stake by 2,381 shares and now owns 72,740 shares. Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

