Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Its Holding in Enbridge Com (ENB) by $367,560; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $462,000

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,695 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 509,182 shares traded or 37.29% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 10,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 488,201 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, down from 498,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97 million shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS) by 15,517 shares to 745,942 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).