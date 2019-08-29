Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed By $383,364 Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 10.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 16,276 shares with $3.38M value, down from 18,128 last quarter. 3M Company now has $90.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 90 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 72 sold and reduced their stakes in Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 57.01 million shares, down from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chesapeake Lodging Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 58 Increased: 64 New Position: 26.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for 978,547 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 508,193 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.97% invested in the company for 60,950 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 65,285 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 478,931 shares traded or 65.45% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.56% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 14,771 shares. 9,782 are held by Washington Trust Financial Bank. Cordasco Network has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whitnell & has 6,416 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 7,000 were accumulated by Capital Mngmt Lc. 2,233 were reported by Moneta Gru Advsrs Lc. 521,700 are held by Cincinnati Insur Com. Perritt Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 2,553 shares. Ohio-based First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has invested 3.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 31,785 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 29,561 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company owns 10,178 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 25,174 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Com has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 13.06% above currents $157.55 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,690 shares to 9,899 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C stake by 2,381 shares and now owns 72,740 shares. Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.