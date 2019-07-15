Beck Mack & Oliver Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Increased as Shares Rose; Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding by $1.77 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 68.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 147,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,087 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, down from 216,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 1.79 million shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q OTHER INCOME 641.1M RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – India SENSEX Falls 100% to 0.04; Tata Motors Leads Decline; 04/05/2018 – Tata Group consolidates defense businesses to tap India potential; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS LTD TTCH.NS – RE-APPOINTED R. MUKUNDAN AS MD AND CEO; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q GAIN ON REVERSAL OF MUNDRA IMPAIRMENT INR18.87B; 22/03/2018 – Tata Steel selected as successful applicant to buy Bhushan Steel; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsukh To B2 Stable, Affirms Tata Steel’s Ba3 Cfr And Changes Outlook To Positive; 15/03/2018 – Tata Steel Rights Issue Provides Buffer For Acquisitions; 27/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Elxsi (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: Tata Sons eyes first overseas loan in more than a decade

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.09 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 609,892 shares to 829,494 shares, valued at $62.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 114,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 16,176 shares to 498,411 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,217 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Cp (NYSE:UTX).