Beck Mack & Oliver Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $1.71 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 21,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 186,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 207,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 2.79 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 1.87 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares to 773,135 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 204,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 115,267 are owned by Advent Cap Management De. Citigroup accumulated 0.06% or 7.55M shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 149,165 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.38 million shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 86,237 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Capital Mngmt Lp owns 15.25 million shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Lorber David A reported 4.71% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Mgmt Lc owns 64,500 shares. Canyon Advisors Ltd Co has invested 16.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ls Investment Advsr Llc reported 13,838 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Inv Mgmt accumulated 112,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Lc reported 27,974 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 72,165 shares. South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 199,930 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Harbour Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 25,702 shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 189,741 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Burns J W & Communication Inc New York has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,382 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 9,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,446 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 8,404 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 2.07% or 278,924 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Com accumulated 300,533 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 16,841 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87 million shares, valued at $82.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).