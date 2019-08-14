Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Its Position in Southern Co Com (SO) by $321,300; Bonness Enterprises Position in Bt Group Plc (BT) Boosted by $620,200

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 1.05 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 02/05/2018 – CWU MEMBERS VOTED TO ACCEPT BT AND BT FLEET PENSION, PAY PACT; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pretax Pft GBP872M; 18/04/2018 – BT to merge public sector and wholesale units in latest restructuring; 23/05/2018 – British Telecommunications CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 04/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: BT Group Set To Cut Thousands Of More Jobs Amid New Strategy; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Job Cuts Plans Expected to Reduce Costs by GBP1.5 Bln; 27/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @dbsbank to build and implement #Carousell’s mobile wallet CarouPay; 22/03/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – INVESTIGATION INTO BT’S COMPLIANCE WITH A STATUTORY INFORMATION REQUEST; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 7.83M shares traded or 90.44% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $58.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB) by 6,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ariel Invests invested in 436,419 shares. Confluence Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.95% or 2.24M shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 200 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peoples reported 26,250 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 397,020 shares. Wills Group invested in 1.6% or 45,681 shares. Holderness invested in 0.44% or 17,822 shares. 692,527 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Tctc Limited reported 181,022 shares stake. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% or 6,082 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 65,827 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 35,367 shares. Intact Investment Management owns 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 123,100 shares.