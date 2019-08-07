Beck Mack & Oliver Position In Mastercard Cl A (MA) Was Has Upped; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 140.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, up from 1,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $264.8. About 2.14M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 45,549 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & owns 1.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.33 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 2.31 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ameriprise Fincl holds 8.10 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 5.79 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 10 holds 1,207 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,858 shares. Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 31,612 shares in its portfolio. 399,704 are owned by Argent Mgmt Ltd Company. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 18,822 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 15,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,476 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.