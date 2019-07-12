Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake By $648,252; Belden Has 0.95 Sentiment

Belden Inc (BDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 89 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 94 decreased and sold positions in Belden Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 42.95 million shares, down from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Belden Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 56 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.77M for 9.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. for 222,200 shares. Stanley Capital Management Llc owns 112,100 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 400,276 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 487,153 shares.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The Company’s Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C stake by 2,381 shares to 72,740 valued at $85.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) stake by 3,491 shares and now owns 512,610 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 4. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.