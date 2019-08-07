Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Its Stake in Wabtec (WAB) as Share Price Rose; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Value Rose, Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 195,088 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 21,878 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares to 277,206 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB) by 2,641 shares to 238,598 shares, valued at $47.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (NYSE:BUD) by 49,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,802 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).