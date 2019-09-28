Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Credit Accep Mich Com (CACC) Stake; As Nike Class B (NKE) Shares Rose, L & S Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.99 Million

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 36,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 61,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, down from 97,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (CACC) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 295,742 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.09M, up from 284,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 45,724 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,554 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grifols S A Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 33,034 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,276 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).