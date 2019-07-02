Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $2.91 Million as Valuation Rose; As Hni (HNI) Shares Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 25,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,400 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 37,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 229,742 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 16/05/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 38c

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 51,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,865 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.91M, down from 750,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 6.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12,618 shares to 69,506 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 3,140 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,082 shares. 2,365 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 127,024 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 77,944 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 3,944 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 122 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Company reported 6,746 shares stake. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 55,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HNI’s profit will be $17.77M for 21.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,950.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million were reported by National Pension Ser. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 974,978 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 47,949 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,575 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.05% or 18,220 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 6,129 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 1,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 135,180 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.32% or 318,838 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc owns 934,868 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stearns Fincl Services Gp reported 6,874 shares. American Gp reported 556,013 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 11,345 shares. Torch Wealth Lc holds 0.21% or 5,813 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares to 9,899 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.