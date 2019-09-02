Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Sysco Com (SYY) Holding by $343,200; As Hcp C (HCP) Stock Value Rose, Hexavest Boosted Its Stake

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Hcp Inc C (HCP) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 121,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.15M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.67M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 238,138 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, down from 243,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.3% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,517 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc accumulated 32,522 shares. City has invested 0.64% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 103,229 shares. Burney has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). South State Corp holds 128,576 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi reported 0.02% stake. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 13,186 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd accumulated 504,343 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 3,324 shares. Family Capital Tru Co has 2,150 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc reported 18,926 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 71,874 shares to 6,450 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 277,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Ce (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp owns 37,350 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 734,344 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 390,811 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Clean Yield Gp has invested 1.11% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). National Pension Ser holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 629,715 shares. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 171,362 shares. Wendell David Incorporated holds 0.08% or 15,500 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 927,722 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 829,041 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 9,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin accumulated 633,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crawford Counsel has 10,666 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.14% or 7.27M shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 60,000 shares.