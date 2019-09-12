Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $752,115; As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $2.73 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 8,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, down from 41,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 940,871 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 19,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,097 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 178,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51M shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,777 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited. 4,631 were reported by Hallmark Management. Price Michael F has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 279 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com. 130,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.04% or 64,883 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 586,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvey Prns Lc, New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability reported 6,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 9.06M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 4,009 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,138 shares to 9,479 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 233,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05M shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $93.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 122,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).