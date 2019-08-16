Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Its Radnet Com (RDNT) Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Upped Position by $1.02 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 697,411 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 149,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 688,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 538,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 190,687 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 228,832 shares to 125,892 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,926 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 778,932 shares to 20.92M shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 984,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).