Beck Mack & Oliver Holding in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) Decreased by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $14.24 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 32,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 152,452 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 184,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 391,639 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Axis Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares to 688,153 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

