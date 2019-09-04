Beck Mack & Oliver Position in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Raised by $470,699 as Market Valuation Rose; Altfest L J & Company Decreased One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Holding by $15.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 149,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in One Liberty Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 31,029 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 2.34 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold OLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 0.86% more from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 46,505 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 88,054 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,356 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 9,652 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,364 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Matarin Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 51,536 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 8,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 8,958 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,549 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 3,077 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl owns 0% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 2,969 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,533 shares.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.13 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48,901 shares to 62,618 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Management Ltd Com holds 7,522 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mariner holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 453,199 shares. Salient Capital Lc has 12.73M shares for 8.65% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 107,998 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. 10,496 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com. Df Dent Communications has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 42,720 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 6.08 million shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 3,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru Co accumulated 113,953 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 10,930 shares.

