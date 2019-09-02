Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Position; 5 Analysts Bullish Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 449,857 shares as Centurylink Inc Com (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 6.87M shares with $82.32M value, up from 6.42M last quarter. Centurylink Inc Com now has $12.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Among 6 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dermira has $29 highest and $10 lowest target. $18.71’s average target is 133.58% above currents $8.01 stock price. Dermira had 11 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Mizuho maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. See Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $17.0000 14.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $422.20 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 533,324 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 443,395 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 240,211 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 11,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Com reported 969,952 shares. 119 were reported by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Trellus Limited Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 13,582 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,260 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 15,213 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 75,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Communication holds 0% or 42,076 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 5,562 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Inv Management holds 0.04% or 116,325 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity. The insider WIGGANS THOMAS G bought $199,998.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) stake by 15,237 shares to 387,476 valued at $97.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 90,963 shares. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (NYSE:APO) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.