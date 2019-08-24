Beck Capital Management Upped Stake in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by $521,262 as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Has Upped Stake by $498,015 as Share Price Rose

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 17,679 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 145,872 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 87,700 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 303,284 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 136,363 shares. Advisory Networks Lc stated it has 124,269 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,792 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,907 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc stated it has 5.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,182 shares. Moreover, Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Texas-based B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Secs Lc has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,118 shares.

