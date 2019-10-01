Beck Capital Management Upped Position in Post Hldgs Com (POST) by $526,948 as Stock Price Declined; Holder Ruffer Llp Boosted Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 2.27 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $105.14. About 533,182 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 52,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 228,635 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Manhattan reported 3,010 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 6,458 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 10,742 shares. 6,562 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland has 0.87% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Proshare Advisors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 117,600 shares. Bridger Management Lc owns 598,943 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.08% or 35,557 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 139,817 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 579,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultrapro Qqq (TQQQ) by 16,994 shares to 5,143 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,528 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Washingtonpost.com which released: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” on September 19, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack plunges after posting first earnings report since going public – CNBC” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 13,676 shares to 127,573 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 77,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,752 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Now Is the Time to Buy Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resource Sector Digest: Tahoe Resources’ Unredeeming Demise – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Majestic Silver a Buy for 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.