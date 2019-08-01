Beck Capital Management Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Position by $1.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose While Hilltop Holdings Increased Stake by $429,600

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 56,767 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 135.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 1,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $215.04. About 377,498 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 70,675 shares to 10,269 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. $354,616 worth of stock was sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 30,400 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0% or 15,240 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.8% or 41,361 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 129,993 shares. Boston invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). World Asset Management stated it has 12,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Ltd Liability reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 510,335 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.91 million shares. Beck Cap Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 125,174 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 440,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.16 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

