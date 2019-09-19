Beck Capital Management Stake in Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Has Cut by $557,721; As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 2.22M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,697 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 17,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 230,687 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Pictet Asset owns 498,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 528,796 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 107,439 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 127,997 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 381,438 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.48 million shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y invested in 21,550 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 21,411 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 20,259 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. 20 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 134.71 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was made by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

