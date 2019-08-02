Beck Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Rose, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Position by $882,539

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 18,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 42,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 1.42M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $43.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1812. About 3.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 700 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh reported 0.67% stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 1,150 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 337 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Lp holds 2.02% or 188,522 shares. Moreover, Jbf Capital has 4.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability invested in 292 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,936 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 836 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 721 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 137 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1,289 are owned by Fernwood Mgmt Lc. Finance Advisory Grp holds 0.21% or 418 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 6,029 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Boot Barn and PVH – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of Ecommerce – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Recent Declines May Only Be The Start – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,353 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt. 10,333 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1.66M shares. 263,135 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Regentatlantic Capital Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cibc Ww Markets holds 35,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.15% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 29,821 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 25,110 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce accumulated 4,385 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited accumulated 8,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 117,782 shares. Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 11,350 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 207,521 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 29,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,192 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Can Investors Expect From Holly Energy Partners in 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.