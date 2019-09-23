Beck Capital Management Raised Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Stake By $315,190; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake By $976,352

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 18,776 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 178,406 shares with $9.38M value, up from 159,630 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 540,263 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) stake by 46.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 430 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 1,349 shares with $989,000 value, up from 919 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com now has $23.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $13.7 during the last trading session, reaching $848.36. About 491,042 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global (BERY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.08% or 135,502 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 12,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cornerstone holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 110 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Missouri-based Co Natl Bank has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 74,600 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 87 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company reported 165,290 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 244,799 shares. Hm Payson Co has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Aqr Mgmt holds 970,720 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,672 shares to 34,771 valued at $9.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 169,841 shares and now owns 714,214 shares. Axa Equitable Hldings Inc was reduced too.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 4,696 shares to 35,528 valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrapro S&P 500 (UPRO) stake by 14,491 shares and now owns 6,203 shares. Broadcom Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0.05% or 330,254 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.04% or 1,344 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,821 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bridges Invest stated it has 655 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 673 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 222,733 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 9,123 shares. Royal London Asset owns 10,196 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp reported 992 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,546 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,300 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 123,120 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $768.71’s average target is -9.39% below currents $848.36 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating.