Beck Capital Management Maintains Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 820,819 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 110,300 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp accumulated 50 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 83,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 15,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 38,339 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 473,989 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. 2.42M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Parametric Port Assoc Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 202,175 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 150,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Springowl Associate Ltd Company reported 1.98% stake. 95,271 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

