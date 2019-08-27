Beck Capital Management Lowered Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Position as Stock Price Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Cut by $16.58 Million

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 947,903 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 778,330 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Starwood Property Trust And Southwest Airlines – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares to 141,964 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 74,112 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 230,681 shares. Company Bancorp accumulated 61,317 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 2.39M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 3.92 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has 50,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beck Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 125,174 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 220,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.53M shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.28 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Kingdon Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.73% or 598,167 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 168,219 shares. Sei Investments invested in 76,484 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,479 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.02% or 7,700 shares. Coe Cap Llc has invested 0.91% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Victory Cap Inc invested 0.15% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 6,444 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,799 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.56% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Navellier And Associate invested in 0.26% or 36,423 shares.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Eldorado Rakes in Caesars for $17 Billion – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 stocks set to soar from the U.S. sports betting boom – MarketWatch” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Practices For ETF Trading – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.