Beck Capital Management Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Shares Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.36 million shares traded or 42.55% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Raymond James And Associates reported 227,493 shares. 445,215 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,000 shares. Amp Capital accumulated 0.05% or 63,776 shares. Sonata Group Inc Inc reported 2,856 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 38,196 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 5,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 594 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 125,036 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 9,489 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 24,682 shares. 13,065 are held by Azimuth Capital Management Llc. Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 176 shares. Alley Co accumulated 4,541 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Co has 27,228 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 109,522 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Blue Edge Capital Limited Co invested in 3,364 shares. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 7.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,930 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V has 4,588 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 1.8% stake. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Advsrs reported 2,416 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 715,487 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 33,270 shares. Asset Management Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Korea Investment Corp reported 331,396 shares.

