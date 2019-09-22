Beck Capital Management Lifted Post Hldgs Com (POST) Holding by $526,948; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Stake in Nisource (NI) Raised as Shares Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 218.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 61,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 89,871 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 2.86M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7

More recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,142 shares to 53,799 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transglobe Energy Corp (NASDAQ:TGA) by 335,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,317 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,299 were reported by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Amer International Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 140,319 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 387,511 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,584 shares. Weiss Multi owns 164,999 shares. 9,737 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Co. 10,235 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank. 518,926 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. British Columbia Inv Management Corp stated it has 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Personal Capital Advsr Corp holds 55,916 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 32,063 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 9.00M shares. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 17,230 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.06% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag reported 155,093 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Argent Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.69% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 930,226 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Co holds 598,943 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 169,779 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 248,234 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Advisory Ser Llc holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 266 shares. Freshford Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 277,267 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 5.90 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 19 shares. 887,272 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,912 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,404 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 32,737 shares to 3,596 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,528 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.