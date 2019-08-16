Beck Capital Management Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $506,749; Coca Cola (KO) Shares Rose While Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $361,054

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.46B market cap company. The stock increased 7.57% or $11.26 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 21.59 million shares traded or 106.31% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 7,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 120,941 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 128,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 7.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Iberiabank holds 0.48% or 88,535 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital invested in 153,822 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.04% or 32,376 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Co has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 7,985 shares. Riverbridge Prns Llc holds 5,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benin Mgmt has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sns Fincl Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,023 shares. Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 2.78% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 225,908 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com reported 594 shares. Central Savings Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Huntington Natl Bank holds 473,292 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares to 111,752 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

