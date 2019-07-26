Beck Capital Management Lifted Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE) Position; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, First Hawaiian Bank Raised Holding by $511,476

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 223,634 shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,232 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 32,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.39M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. 9,730 shares were bought by April Rand Scott, worth $149,996 on Wednesday, March 13.