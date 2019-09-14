Beck Capital Management Increases Holding in Post Hldgs Com (POST); Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Its Redwood Tr (RWT) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 743,109 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares to 61,877 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 34,901 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $40.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.