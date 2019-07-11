Beck Capital Management Holding In New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) Was Has Increased; As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Declined, Continental Advisors Upped Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. It closed at $15.3 lastly. It is down 7.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 163,130 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Aviance Ltd holds 510,340 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 24,172 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 553,140 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 7,594 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 122,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Capital Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.24% stake. Amer Century Companies Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 31,127 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,975 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Salem Counselors owns 500 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Horan Capital holds 0.5% or 22,954 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,513 shares. First Trust has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 39,509 are owned by Trexquant Invest Lp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 135,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 100,902 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 12,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,007 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 242,910 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 191,697 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2.13M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 2.03M shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 155,655 shares to 416,244 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

