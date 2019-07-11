Beck Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $420,147; At&T (T) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 2.99 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 3.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd has 5,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com accumulated 41,573 shares. Bell Financial Bank invested in 19,244 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.16 million shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 433,601 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 0.13% or 1,155 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp, a California-based fund reported 51,356 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 13.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth accumulated 0% or 260 shares. Greenleaf reported 164,173 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.65M shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 151,205 shares. Invesco reported 81.37M shares. 74,427 were reported by Garde. Congress Asset Management Co Ma invested in 1.13% or 735,369 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Stock Is Caught Between Two Eras – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 24,523 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares to 34,572 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com has 52,570 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 1.1% or 281,822 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 16,393 shares. Whitnell Communication reported 0.2% stake. 71,697 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.94% or 520,715 shares. Dupont Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 190,747 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stevens Cap LP owns 184,155 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. One Trading LP reported 0.02% stake. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 28,062 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 25,353 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,809 shares.