Beck Capital Management Holding In Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Was Has Increased; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Position in Intel (INTC) Increased by $863,296 as Stock Value Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60M, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 22.06 million shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 1,335 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,029 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 11,373 shares. Da Davidson And Communications holds 4,950 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 92,088 shares. Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 19.48% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 259,140 are held by Waddell Reed Financial. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 23,826 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2 shares. Westpac Bk reported 11,791 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 27,446 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc invested in 1,197 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 338 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28,278 shares to 152,988 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,757 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).